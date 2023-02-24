Russia has already lost war. Putin will not capture Kyiv and will not strike with nuclear weapons, - White House

The Russian occupiers have already lost the war against Ukraine and will not be able to capture Kyiv.

According to him, a year after the beginning of the great war, Ukraine has already prevented Russia from realizing its main goal - to seize Kyiv.

"Russia's goal in this war was to wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth, capture the capital and destroy Ukraine, absorb it into Russia," Sullivan said.

He noted that the Russians will not be able to do this as long as Ukraine resists and the United States supports it.

Biden's adviser also said that Washington does not see any changes in Russia's nuclear position.

"We don't see any movements in the Russian nuclear forces that make us think that something has fundamentally changed compared to how things were during the past year," he summarized.