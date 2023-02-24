USA announced new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2 billion

The United States provides Ukraine with a new package of security assistance in the total amount of $2 billion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon website.

"Today, the Department of Defense is announcing a new security assistance package to reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the brave defenders of Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

This package, totaling $2 billion, is being provided as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) as part of our commitment to Ukraine's long-term security," the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, the package includes additional UAVs and anti-UAV and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical stockpiles of artillery ammunition and precision-fire capabilities that will strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel Russian aggression.

In particular, the package will contain:

- additional ammunition for HIMARS;

- additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

- ammunition for reactive systems with laser guidance;

- CyberLux K8 UAS;

- Switchblade 600 UAS;

- Altius-600 UAS;

- Jump 20 UAS;

- means of detecting UAVs and electronic warfare;

- demining equipment;

- secure communication support equipment;

- financing of training, maintenance, and support.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to double critically needed support of Ukraine in order to speed up Victory