USA announced new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2 billion
The United States provides Ukraine with a new package of security assistance in the total amount of $2 billion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon website.
"Today, the Department of Defense is announcing a new security assistance package to reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the brave defenders of Ukraine and strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
This package, totaling $2 billion, is being provided as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) as part of our commitment to Ukraine's long-term security," the statement said.
According to the Pentagon, the package includes additional UAVs and anti-UAV and electronic warfare equipment, as well as critical stockpiles of artillery ammunition and precision-fire capabilities that will strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel Russian aggression.
In particular, the package will contain:
- additional ammunition for HIMARS;
- additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;
- ammunition for reactive systems with laser guidance;
- CyberLux K8 UAS;
- Switchblade 600 UAS;
- Altius-600 UAS;
- Jump 20 UAS;
- means of detecting UAVs and electronic warfare;
- demining equipment;
- secure communication support equipment;
- financing of training, maintenance, and support.
