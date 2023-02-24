OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani addressed Ukrainians: Support will be even more determined, you are not alone
The current Chairman of the OSCE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Buyar Osmani, assured the people of Ukraine of continued support.
He published the relevant video on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"We know what difficulties you have been going through in the last 12 months. You have our full solidarity. North Macedonia, as chairman of the OSCE, will continue to support Ukraine in these difficult times. And this support will be even more determined - until a just peace is restored. This is our duty and noble mission. You are not alone!" he emphasized.
