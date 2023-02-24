Russian aggressors are looking for new tactics, threat of using mortars and missile strikes remains, - OC "South"

It is impossible to rule out the possibility of the Russian army using Shahed kamikaze drones and launching missile strikes on the anniversary of the start of a full-scale invasion. However, the enemy may strike after February 24.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiaINFORM.

"We understand that the enemy monitors not only our actions, but also our reaction to how he acts - that is, now we are not observing activity in the sea, but we note that ground shelling has intensified along the front line, in particular, the right bank of Kherson was shelled today," the message says.

According to Humeniuk, the decrease in enemy activity on the seas may indicate the search for new tactics. Currently, there are no enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea. However, during the day, the probability of using "shaheeds" remains, and a missile attack is not excluded.

"In addition, we can say that realizing that we are focused on the dates of February 23-24, the enemy can wait for this period and strike later. We must be alert and not ignore air warning signals," Humeniuk said.