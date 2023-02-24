8 464 46
First Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, - Polish Defense Minister, Blaszczak
The head of the Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced that Poland has already delivered the first such Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Censor.NET informs about this with reference to RMF24.
According to the publication, the first of 14 Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine today.
The publication also notes that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki should officially announce this delivery today during his visit to Kyiv
