First Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, - Polish Defense Minister, Blaszczak

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced that Poland has already delivered the first such Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to RMF24.

According to the publication, the first of 14 Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine today.

The publication also notes that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki should officially announce this delivery today during his visit to Kyiv

