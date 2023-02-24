ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7620 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
8 464 46

First Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, - Polish Defense Minister, Blaszczak

leopard

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced that Poland has already delivered the first such Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to RMF24.

According to the publication, the first of 14 Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine today.

The publication also notes that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki should officially announce this delivery today during his visit to Kyiv

Read more: Battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks has been formed for Ukraine, - Blaszczak

Author: 

Poland (1326) tank (1109) Błaszczak Mariusz (30)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 