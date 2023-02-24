There are three ships in Black Sea. "Kalibrs" carriers are not among them, - General Staff

There are three Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Azov Sea. There are no Kalibr missile carriers among them.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As of today, on the 10th in the morning, the situation is as follows: in the Black Sea there are three enemy ships on combat duty to control sea communications; in the Sea of Azov - one enemy ship; in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, five of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total salvo may amount to 72 rockets," the message says.

