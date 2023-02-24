Britain is ready to provide fighter jets to allies who will hand over MiG-29 and Su-24 to Ukraine, - Wallace

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain was ready to supply fighter jets to Eastern European allies so they could send their Soviet fighter jets to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

According to the publication, Wallace is insisting that the West also supply modern fighter jets to Eastern European allies so that they can donate Soviet fighter jets to Ukraine. This will allow it to get more MiG-29 or Su-24 fighters to defend against Russian aggression.

"If European countries that have Russian Soviet fighter jets want to donate them to Ukraine, we, the West, can give them our fighter jets to replenish their stockpiles," Wallace said.

The Minister of Defense also noted that NATO countries are already trained to work with modern fighters, but Ukraine is not.

