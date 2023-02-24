Poland believes that tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia is too soft, - Morawiecki

Poland is not satisfied with the tenth package of European Union sanctions against Russia, because it turned out to be too soft and needs to be supplemented.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"If we are talking about the 10th package of sanctions, then we are not satisfied with it, because it is too soft. We suggest that there should be a place for various people and Russian products. We make sure, in particular, that there is rubber and various products import ban - ed.) because, with this, Russia strengthens its military machine," said the Polish Prime Minister.

According to Morawiecki, Poland is putting pressure on its Western allies to expand this package as much as possible.

"Today I will address my request to Ursula von der Leyen to include at least a few exceptionally harmful propagandists in this package, because we know how harmful Russian propaganda can be," he said.

The Prime Minister added that Poland is ready to approve this package at any time, but wants it to be as broad as possible.