We are working on founding summit based on Ukrainian peace formula, - Zelensky

Fulfillment of all points in the peace formula proposed by Ukraine will lead to diplomatic fixation of the end of this war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference, answering questions about how he sees victory in the war and negotiations with the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't think theoretically about how these negotiations can go and what they are. We are taking concrete steps. Ukraine has initiated a peace formula. There is a step-by-step (described. - Ed.), as we see (achieving peace. - Ed.). What Russia has done here (in Ukraine. - Ed.) affects everything. Not only our security. There are various crises caused by the aggressive steps of the Russian Federation. The occupation of Zaporizhzhya NPP, blocking of the sea and food security chains. We have suggested steps. Today we see interest in the peace formula and its support. Yesterday, more precisely at night, 141 states at the UN General Assembly supported our peace initiatives. The next step I see is the involvement of as many states as possible for the first constituent summit. I want it to be productive. And I want to push and make sure that it is with a large number of states. I work together with our team, with partners, so that there are not only our strategic partners who support us from the first seconds of an unprovoked war, but also representatives from different continents. We are working to have Latin America. We are taking steps so that the representatives of the great African continent are involved in the peace formula and in this summit. To be honest, I wish there was India and there was China. Our task is to involve absolutely everyone and show the world that this is respect for territorial integrity, for the UN Charter, for people's right to live. The more countries we involve, the greater our support will be. We have made the peace formula very democratic. Any state can support any one point - nuclear safety, environmental safety (how much is mined). There is a point of fixing the peace - we need security guarantees. This is the necessary security package for Ukrainians. We see that this war has a big impact, so it's security guarantees for all of Europe. If this is carried out, we will arrive at a diplomatic fixation of the end of this war. But until that moment, all points of respect must be fulfilled," Zelensky said.

