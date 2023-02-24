Russians are trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, increasing number of soldiers, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 24, 2023.

The message states: "The three hundred and sixty-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and increases the number of personnel. During the day, the enemy carried out 18 airstrikes, 4 of which were barrage munitions of the "Lancet" type. He carried out more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of Russian missile strikes remains significant throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

The enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Senkivka, Yeline and Leonivka of the Chernihiv region; Iskrykivshchyna, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Myropillia of the Sumy region, and also exposed 18 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv region to fire. Among them are Lemishchyne, Oleksandrivka, Starytsa, Vovchansk and Bolohivka.

The enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. In particular, in the areas of Serebriansk Forestry and settlements of Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region. He carried out artillery fire on 14 districts of populated areas. The cities of which are Hrianivikka, Kupiansk, Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Dibrova and Biloorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops, and launched several unsuccessful offensives near the settlements of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, and Zaliznianske. The enemy is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. 15 settlements, in particular, Spirne, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, and Ozarianivka of the Donetsk region, were shelled.

In the Avdiiv and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy launched an offensive in the areas of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka settlements - without success. Artillery shelling was recorded near 16 settlements. In particular, these are Avdiivka, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Mariinka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

Areas of 17 settlements were damaged by fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region, and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Orihiv, and Bilohiria of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, 27 settlements of the Kherson region, located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Tiahinka, Antonivka, and Kherson, were damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces.

Occupiers imposed a 24-hour curfew in Chaplynka, Kherson region, from February 23 to 25 of this year. The reason may be the transfer of military equipment from the temporarily occupied part of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to strengthen the defense line.

In the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, the enemy is conducting a round-up of the homes of local residents. During the inspection, the registration and documents of ownership of housing are verified. In case of their absence, residents are evicted within a week, and servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are quartered there.

During the day, our aircraft made 14 strikes on areas where the personnel and military equipment of the occupiers were concentrated. The Defense Forces also destroyed 1 Mi-24 attack helicopter and 1 Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle.