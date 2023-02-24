I had enough mistakes, main thing is that there were no fatal ones, - Zelensky

President Zelensky was disappointed by officials who left the cities at the start of the full-scale invasion instead of defending them.

As Censor.NET reports, he said this during the press conference "February. The Year of Invincibility."

"Who disappointed? All those who left on the 24th. All those who left Kyiv. Those who left cities and villages, who are supposed to rule the state, or protect it, fight for it. All these people disappointed me." - he said.

The head of state also answered the question about his biggest mistake during the war.

"My biggest mistake... I think there were enough of them. I make choices every day from morning to night, I am a living person. Every day I probably make mistakes. I am sure that I make mistakes. The main thing is that I, as the president, have there were no fatal mistakes. Because of which I, the guarantor of the Constitution and the guarantor of the protection of the state, can lose it with you. Thank God, there was no such mistake," Zelensky added.

