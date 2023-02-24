War in Ukraine showed weakness of international institutions, different security infrastructure is needed, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine showed the weakness of international institutions.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"You know what answer I'm tired of from many institutions? 'We don't have the right mandate.' That is, not a universal mandate, not universal access, not a universal organization. However, they broke at some point - the UN led by Guterres, I him very grateful... and worked together with the Turks and built this corridor. And yet our grain went," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the war demonstrates weaknesses not only in Ukraine, but also in the EU, on the continent in general, and in international institutions.

"A different security infrastructure will definitely come with the victory in this war," - believes Zelensky.

