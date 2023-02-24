Netherlands does not have any taboos regarding F-16 fighters, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hoekstra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to maintain its position on the battlefield.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Сensor.NET reports.

Answering a question about Ukraine's request for F-16 fighter jets to the Netherlands, the minister emphasized that there is no taboo, but it is better to conduct this discussion behind closed doors.

"In general, there are no taboos for us. But it is better to conduct this discussion behind closed doors and always in close cooperation with our allies," he said.

According to Hookstra, it is very important for Ukraine to maintain its position on the battlefield.

Read more: First Leopard 2 tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, - Polish Defense Minister, Blaszczak

The minister explained how the 2.5 billion euros that the Netherlands plans to allocate to support Ukraine in 2023 will be distributed.

"A significant amount will be allocated for military support. As I said, it is very important that Ukraine holds its ground on the battlefield and that it ultimately shows Russia that unprovoked, illegal and brutal aggression is unacceptable. This allocation also includes humanitarian aid and recovery as soon as possible to help Ukrainians who are currently suffering from the consequences of, for example, losing their homes or Russia's targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure, so this money will also be used to rebuild critical electricity and water supply," he explained.