Zelenskyy: General Milley could speed up weapons supplies, it’s directly up to him

Asked what President Zelenskyy thought of General Milley’s opinion that Russians could not be completely driven out of Ukraine, he said that he had not heard General Milley say that himself.

This was stated at a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are familiar with General Milley, we have met personally, and if the General held such an opinion, I would probably hear it from him," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the complete expulsion of Russians from Ukraine depends on international support: "If General Milley wants us to drive the enemies out of our country faster, he could speed up the supply of weapons, which are very, very dependent on him."

He also noted that the US support and belief in Ukraine's victory was powerfully manifested in US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Kyiv.

"And General Milley has not come yet," Zelenskyy said.