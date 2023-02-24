Kuleba: Russia has no place in UN Security Council after its crime of aggression against Ukraine

More than 30 years ago, Russia usurped a permanent seat on Security Council and turned it into its "throne of impunity," but it no longer belongs there.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on the Ukrainian Ministry for Foreign Affairs website.

During the UN Security Council, which is currently taking place in New York, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again called for Russia's expulsion from the Security Council.

"In 1991, Russia usurped the seat of a permanent member of the Security Council and turned it into its "throne of impunity". The geography of Russian crimes against international peace and security goes far beyond Ukraine and reaches Africa, Asia and the Middle East," the minister said.

He reminded that Russia has not only illegally occupied the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and is fomenting conflicts in the world, but also systematically obstructs the adoption of decisions of the UN Security Council necessary to resolve them.

"The future of Russia should be determined in the context of the illegitimate transfer of the USSR seat to Russia and responsibility for crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine, including the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," Kuleba emphasized.

