Zelenskyy wants a summit between Latin America and Ukraine: I would personally go to this meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to hold a summit between Ukraine and Latin America and is ready to physically attend it to present a "formula for peace" for Ukraine.

"There was no strong fist of Ukraine's partners before this war... I am happy that it exists now, but it is incomplete. Someone is missing on this arm of united support. I'm telling you who - the African continent, Latin America. Latin America is very important. And I would very much like to organize a conference, a meeting, a summit between Latin America and Ukraine. And you know how difficult it is for me to leave the country, but I would go to this meeting specifically.

I would be able to tell them, their media, their society.

The crown will not fall - I don't have it. I'm ready to meet with them. Our diplomats are ready to meet. We are ready to work 24-7. Tell us where to buy more hours - we will do it. And this is exactly how we had to work for 30 years.

No one expected Russia to do this - to want to destroy us completely," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has been working poorly with African and Latin American countries for many years, but now it needs the world's total support.

According to the President, there was no strong fist of partners before the war, and now the fist is not fully formed - the African continent and Latin America are missing.

Zelenskyy added that he and his team are working to ensure that Latin America, African countries, India, and China join the "peace formula." "The more countries we involve, the greater our support will be."

In particular, the President recalled that it took a long time, even after the full-scale invasion, for some countries to change their neutral status: "We worked on it and the Armed Forces worked on it, because victories on the battlefield give confidence. No one likes 'losers' - no matter how scary it sounds, it's true. Everyone wants to be a winner."

He noted that after supporting the UN resolution, he would like to see a summit of the countries that supported it. Regarding the 6 countries that did not support the resolution, Zelenskyy noted that it is very difficult to explain to those who have not experienced war: "Is it really necessary to have war and losses, war and torture, war and rape - is it really necessary to bring this to every home in the world so that people finally appreciate the consequences of this bloody war?"