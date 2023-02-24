Powerful explosion occurred in occupied Mariupol in evening of February 24, - Andriushchenko

On evening of February 24, an explosion occurred in occupied Mariupol. Sounds of ammunition detonation were also reported.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

He noted: "Mariupol. The sound of an explosion. Single explosion. The epicenter is along the Kirova - Novoselivka - Topolina line. After the explosion, the city enjoys the sounds of detonation of the BK. Good".

Read more: Danilov on explosions in Mariupol: "Distance is no longer important for us"