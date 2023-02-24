US intelligence: Moscow is in talks with Beijing on arms and ammunition supplies - CNN

According to U.S. intelligence, China is considering providing Russia with drones and small arms.

That is reported by CNN, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LeagueBusinessInform.

The agency cites three sources familiar with the intelligence as saying that no final decision has been made in Beijing, but that negotiations between Russia and China on arms supplies are ongoing.

The sources claim that Russia has repeatedly requested drones and ammunition from China since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, and that the possibility of such supplies has been actively discussed by the Chinese leadership over the past few months.

According to intelligence, this is likely to be ammunition for small arms, not artillery. However, such supplies would mean a significant increase in China's support for Russia. So far, the Kremlin's military cooperation with Chinese companies has been limited to the supply of protective equipment (helmets, body armor) and satellite imagery to Russia.