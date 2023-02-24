United States allocates more than $10 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine

State Department, together with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Treasury Department, announced on Friday more than $10 billion in aid to Ukraine.

It was mentioned in State Department's statement, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

The majority of the funds - $9.9 billion - are being provided by the United States in the form of grants through the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Enhancement (PEACE) mechanism.

"These funds are crucial to Ukraine's defense against Russia and will ensure that the Ukrainian government can continue to meet the immediate needs of its citizens, including health care, education, and emergency services," the department explains.

In addition, the United States will provide another $250 million to help Ukraine's energy system. The funds will help keep schools open, generators for hospitals, and heating in homes and shelters across Ukraine.

"This assistance is in addition to the $270 million that the United States has already provided to strengthen Ukraine's energy security over the past year," the State Department said.