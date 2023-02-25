Passed law on nutrition in Defence Ministry contains a clause that allows evading publication of food prices - Nikolov

Journalist Yurii Nikolov claims that law passed by Verkhovna Rada on disclosure of food prices under Defense Ministry contracts allows evading publication of food prices if Defense Ministry renames them "rations" or "menus".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated this on Facebook.

Nikolov noted: "The Verkhovna Rada has finally passed a law on disclosure of food prices under contracts of the Defense Ministry. This is exactly what I wrote about in my article from the very beginning: "...it is enough to return the data on the price per unit of goods purchased by the Ministry of Defense to Prozorro for publication. Not about the volume of contracts. Not about the addresses of warehouses. Only the price of potatoes, bulletproof vests and boots."

But as far as I understand, the adopted version allows Reznikov to cheat. The law requires that food prices from catalogs be made public. But if the Ministry of Defense renames them "rations" or "menus," they can again not be published. Because the law does not require publishing prices from "rations". It's about the current catalogs)))".

Read more: We were not open enough. We agreed to return public control over procurement to Defense Ministry, - Reznikov

The journalist also noted that Anastasia Radina, Oleksandra Ustinova and the AntAC have done a great job of promoting this simple provision in the law.

"If and when the contracts are finally opened, you will understand why Reznikov has not yet made the invoices public)) We will not let you lie," Nikolov summarized.

As a reminder, on January 21, the media reported that the Ministry of Defense may purchase food for the military at prices that are 2-3 times too high.

The Ministry responded by saying: The media reports about the purchase of food for the military are misleading and manipulative. We are preparing materials for the SBU." Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denies the information about the purchase of food at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document published by the media - the supplier indicated the price for a kilogram of eggs instead of a dozen.

The Defense Ministry's catering service provider denied the allegations of overpricing and invited members of the Defense Committee to the production facility.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. Reznikov was retained in his position.

The State Audit Service conducts an audit of the Defense Ministry.

The NABU and the SAPO are investigating procurement information as part of criminal proceedings that were launched before the journalistic investigation was published.