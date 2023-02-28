As result of war in Ukraine, more than 8,100 civilians died, including more than 450 children, - UN

From February 24, 2022 to February 26, 2023, 8,101 deaths were recorded among the civilian population of Ukraine, and 13,479 people were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, this was reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

According to OHCHR, among the killed civilians:

3584 men

2127 women

256 boys

201 girls

also 31 children and 1,902 adults whose gender is not yet known.

From February 1 to 26, OHCHR recorded 123 deaths and 402 injuries of civilians in Ukraine.

OHCHR stresses that the actual figures are much higher, as information from some places where intense fighting has been delayed has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation.

In particular, this applies to, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are reports of numerous victims among the civilian population.

As noted, most of the reported civilian casualties were caused by the use of long-range explosive weapons, including heavy artillery, rocket launchers, rockets and airstrikes.

