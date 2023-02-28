Russia increases number of ships in Black Sea, activity of tactical aviation is recorded, - OC "South"

The Russians are preparing for another massive attack. This is evidenced by the accumulation of missile carriers in the Black Sea and the activity of aerial reconnaissance.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk reported this on air.

"The threat level (missile strikes, - ed.) remains high, the enemy is looking for new tactics. This is obvious. We are carefully monitoring this process, we see that they reserve the right to search our air defenses. They use drones as reconnaissance. They are also trying to use any other methods, like those bullets," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the occupiers are increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military also records aviation activity. This may indicate preparations for a missile strike.

"Now we see the accumulation of a naval group in the Black Sea, in particular, it is 13 units at this stage and 2 submarine missile carriers with 8 Kalibrs on standby. Next, we monitor the activity of tactical aviation," the spokeswoman added.