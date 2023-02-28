ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11714 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
520 2

Sweden will provide 30 million dollars to support Ukraine’s energy industry

швеція

The Swedish government has decided to contribute almost 30 million dollars to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

"Sweden will also allocate funds to support the IAEA mission, which works at all Ukrainian nuclear plants. It is also important that observers have the opportunity to record the impact of Russian attacks on our energy system, as well as nuclear and radiation safety," Herman Halushchenko noted at the end of the meeting. with the Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden, Ebba Bush, which took place in Stockholm.

Read more: In Black Sea, 5 enemy missile carriers, total salvo - up to 32 calibers, - OC "South"

Author: 

aid (2386) Ukraine (5836) Sweden (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 