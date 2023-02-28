NATO must be ready to react quickly in event of Russia’s invasion of Baltic states, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Anushauskas

Ukraine must win this war, because Russia poses a "direct and long-term threat" to the Baltic states.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas in an interview with Anadolu, Censor.NET informs.

"Our country borders the Kaliningrad Region (RF) and Belarus. Russia's war against Ukraine confirms the reality of the military threat. The aggressive military rhetoric of the Russian Federation, the intensive militarization of the Kaliningrad Region, as well as the factor of Belarus, fully integrated into the Russian military system, really pose a real threat to of Lithuania and the region as a whole," he emphasized.

Therefore, the most important thing is to build up the defense and deterrence potential of NATO, in particular in the Baltic countries.

"NATO must be ready for a quick response in the event of a threat," the Lithuanian minister is confident.

Anusauskas also added that, at the same time, Lithuania is considering all options available to it to modernize the army and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.