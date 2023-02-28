Occupiers continue their offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 28, 2023.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The Russian Federation continues to focus its main efforts on offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, continues to strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state.

During the day, the enemy launched a missile and 2 air strikes. He carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy keeps its units near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Yelyne, Baranivka, Chernihiv region; Rozhkovichi, Bachivsk, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Budky, Volfyne of the Sumy region; Hatyshche, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Lukiantsi, Ternova, Vovchansk, Potikhonov, Komisarov, Tykh, Ustinivka and Aniskine of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region. There was no success. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershy, Pishchane, Kislivka, and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Fedorivka of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora settlements of the Donetsk region. Areas of the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk and Zalizne came under enemy shelling.

The enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. He carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka and Pobieda of the Donetsk region. The areas of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region, were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. Conducts artillery shelling of populated areas near the contact line. In particular, Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil of the Donetsk region were affected; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Zelenivka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the civilian population, in particular, by restricting the supply of heat and hot water to homes. After mass layoffs, there is a shortage of specialists at the nuclear power plant, due to which the invaders are forced to hire people without education and experience.

Recently, the Russian occupiers have become more active in looting in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region, in particular, in the city of Oleshky. Vehicles are a special object of attention of invaders.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 3 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Units of missile forces and artillery, in turn, struck the area of concentration of manpower and the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes of the occupiers.