During February 28, Russians carried out 1 missile and 2 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine during February 28.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The information states: "The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, continues to strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state.

Read more: Occupiers continue their offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

During the day, the enemy launched a missile and 2 air strikes. He carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine."