Ukraine has gone through most difficult period. We withstood energy terror of Russian Federation, - Shmyhal

Ukraine withstood the Russian energy terror and provided its citizens with heat during the winter in conditions of constant shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult period is behind us.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the speech of Prime Minister Denys Shmygal at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Today is the last day of winter, there is a month and a half left until the end of the heating season. We can confidently say that we have passed the most difficult period. We have withstood the Russian energy terror and provided heat in the homes of Ukrainians," the Prime Minister noted.

As Shmyhal notes, Ukraine won not only the battle for heat, but also the battle for light. For 17 days in a row, there is no shortage of power in the power grid, and it is not predicted to be in the near future, provided there is no massive attack by the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister thanked the energy and heating workers for their dedicated work, the air defense forces for their professionalism, international partners for their support, and Ukrainians for their thrift and resilience.

"We will be even stronger. We will not just restore what was lost, but also modernize, decentralize, and secure our energy system. This work is already underway and will accelerate," he added.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko also reported that the lights will no longer be turned off in Ukraine if the Russian Federation does not strike at energy facilities.