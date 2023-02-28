Training and equipping of Ukraine’s first Patriot air defense battery will be completed soon, - Pentagon

The Pentagon informs the House Armed Services Committee that training of the Ukrainian military on Patriot air defense systems is to be completed soon.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"Collective exercises continue across Europe and are dramatically increasing the Ukrainian joint forces. In total, since January, the U.S. military has trained more than 1,000 Ukrainians, bringing the total number of U.S. trained troops to just over 4,000," said Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II, Director of operations for the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The U.S. military is also training Ukrainians at the Patriot air defense missile system at Fort Still, Oklahoma, and Sims announced that the training will soon be completed.

"The U.S. military will soon complete training and equipping Ukraine's first Patriot battery. We are confident that the Ukrainians will use the Patriot with the same expertise they demonstrate every day with their current air defense capabilities," Sims told the committee.

This is the first time that the Pentagon has specified when training of the Ukrainian military in the use of the Patriot might be completed.

