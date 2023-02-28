Pentagon: Russia will not be able to make significant territorial gains in Ukraine in near future

The Pentagon does not expect Russia to make any significant territorial advances in Ukraine in the near future.

This was stated by Colin Kahl, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

As Kahl said at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Pentagon does not expect Russia to make significant territorial gains in Ukraine in the near future and called the situation on the front "a grueling, tedious chore."

According to Kahl, there is no reason to expect any breakthrough by the Russians in Ukraine, and that the Kremlin will not be able to "make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so."

When asked about the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine, Kahl said that "it's a priority for Ukraine, but not one of their top three priorities."

Read more: Washington does not know Putin’s true intentions, but it is unlikely to be in his interests to start nuclear arms race - Pentagon