After mass dismissals, Zaporizhzhia NPP faces shortage of specialists, occupants hire people without education and experience - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The statement reads: "In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers continue to exert pressure on the civilian population, in particular, by limiting the supply of heat and hot water to the homes. After massive dismissals, there is a shortage of specialists at the nuclear power plant, which is why the invaders are forced to hire people without education and experience."
