The United States has no evidence of Ukraine’s misuse of Western weapons. The Ukrainian Armed Forces effectively use them on the battlefield.

This was reported by Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon Celeste Wallander in the US House of Representatives, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

According to Wallander, the United States has found no evidence that American weapons sent to Ukraine have been found outside the country. She noted that Washington sees that the frontline units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are effectively using the aid on the battlefield every day.

Wallander added that the United States has adapted its accountability methods to the conditions of combat operations.

Another Pentagon spokesman, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, said that there are no reports of weapons going missing from Ukraine, and it is not in the interests of Ukrainians to get rid of them.

