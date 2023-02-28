Providing F-16s to Ukraine will take at least 1.5 years, it would be more rational to spend money on armored vehicles and artillery - Pentagon

It will take at least a year and a half to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, if the United States makes such a decision. For now, the provision of air defense systems, armored vehicles, and ammunition is a higher priority.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl during a hearing in Congress, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to NV.

Kahl said that the United States has not started training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 because the training and delivery time is about the same - a year and a half, so even if you start training in advance, it will not save time. According to him, "there is no point" in training Ukrainians to use the F-16 because they may eventually receive other aircraft: Tornado, Gripen or Mirage.

The Deputy Minister also said that US President Joe Biden discussed the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. He said that while this is a priority for Ukraine, the aircraft are not among the top 3 priorities. According to the US, these priorities are air defense systems, artillery, and armored vehicles.

Kahl said that if the US decided to provide Ukraine with new F-16s, it would take 3 to 6 years. Older fighters can be delivered faster - in 1.5-2 years. He also said that Ukraine had asked for 128 fourth-generation aircraft, but that the US Air Force believes that Ukraine's defenders "in the long-term" probably need 50 to 80.

A Pentagon spokesman said that even 36 F-16s of older modifications would cost $2-3 billion to deliver to Ukraine, which would "eat up" a significant portion of the military aid funds for the country for this fiscal year. He added that the United States is assessing whether it is rational to spend this amount of money on aid that can be delivered in only a year and a half, when it could be spent on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 155-mm shells, GMLRS missiles, etc.