Zelensky announced legal consequences imposed on Russia for its genocidal policy against Ukrainians

Russia’s genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people will certainly have legal consequences.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his appeal.

"The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Kareem Khan, is on a visit to our country. This is an institution and a personality that will undoubtedly play a historic role in bringing Russian criminals to justice. Russia's genocidal policy against our people will definitely have inevitable legal consequences for all those who conceived, approved and implement such a policy," the President said.

He emphasized that it is not only about the perpetrators, but also about the top political and military leadership of the terrorist state.

"It is clear that this is not an easy job. But to respond to Russian crimes in the context of this aggression in the context of the rule of law and with the power of the international court is what will be one of the guarantees of long-term future security for both Ukrainians and other peoples. We will ensure this," Zelensky added.

