Ukraine will withstand no matter what enemy does, - Zelensky on absence of power outages

The Russian threat of new attacks on critical infrastructure remains.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky during his evening address to Ukrainians.

He noted that Ukraine will withstand whatever the Russian Federation does in its war against our country.

"Today there was no shortage in our energy system. There were no power outages across the country. Thousands of people have been working every day for this result. They restored what could be restored after the Russian strikes. We were protecting the power system. We helped cities, communities, and people," the President emphasized.

At the same time, he reminded that the threat of Russian strikes has not disappeared.

"Of course, the threat still exists. Of course, we will fight and defend ourselves. We will definitely survive, no matter what the enemy does," the President added.

