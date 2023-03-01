Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 149,890 people (+650 per day), 3,395 tanks, 2,393 artillery systems, 6,638 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 1, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 149,890 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 149,890 (+650) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3395 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6638 (+8) units,
- artillery systems - 2393 (+10) units,
- MLRS - 479 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 247 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 300 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 288 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 2055 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5257 (+5) units,
- special equipment - 230 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
