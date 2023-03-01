ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11472 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
546 0

Last day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 28, Russian invaders killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 28, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Lastochkino and 1 in Velyka Novosilka.

4 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: missile strikes on Mirnohrad, massive shelling of residential and industrial zones of Avdiivka. PHOTOS

Last day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA 01

Author: 

victims (991) Donetska region (3862) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 