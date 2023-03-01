Last day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 28, Russian invaders killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 28, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Lastochkino and 1 in Velyka Novosilka.

4 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

