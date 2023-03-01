In west of occupied Crimea, explosions were heard at night - social networks
Explosions were heard at night in the occupied Yevpatoria and the village of Chornomorske in western Crimea.
This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
"Explosions were heard in Chornomorsky all night until the beginning of 5 in the morning... In Chornomorsky, the windows shook from the explosions at 1:54 a.m., 2:55 a.m., and 4:20 a.m.," the reports say.
A series of explosions were also reported in Yevpatoria. One of the explosions was so powerful that it was heard in the northern part of Sevastopol.
Nothing is known yet about the causes of the explosions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password