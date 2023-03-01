Russian Federation has started to launch "Shaheds" from Bryansk region, which should reduce time of approach to Kyiv, - British intelligence

The Russian army began launching Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones from the Bryansk region. This should reduce the time of the flight to Kyiv.

As Censor.NET reports from RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, on February 27, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that it shot down 11 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAVs) out of 14 launched overnight.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that nine of them were shot down in the Kyiv region. It is reported that three more Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Chernihiv region in the north of Ukraine.

According to British intelligence, due to the attack vector, these Shahed UAVs were most likely launched from the Bryansk region of Russia. Previously, the only observed launch site from mid-December 2022 was the Krasnodar Territory, across the Sea of Azov.

"The second launch site will give the Russians a different direction of attack, closer to Kyiv. This will probably reduce the time spent in the air over Ukraine and may stretch the Ukrainian air defense system even more," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

