In morning, occupiers shelled Chuhuiiv, apartment building was damaged, and two people were injured

On the morning of March 1, the Russian occupiers shelled Chuhuiiv, the Kharkiv region. Three "arrivals" were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov.

"This morning, the occupiers shelled Chuhuiiv. Three "arrivals" were recorded in the city. An apartment building was damaged," the report says.

Later, Synehubov said that according to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, a 52-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were injured as a result of the morning shelling of Chuhuiiv.

"The man is hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. The boy has minor injuries, received medical attention on the spot, and did not require hospitalization," he wrote.

In addition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA spoke about the situation in the region over the past day.

"In Kupiansk, as a result of yesterday's morning shelling, 2 residential buildings, the premises of a kindergarten, and the fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service were damaged. The City Park of Culture and Recreation was also under fire, where, unfortunately, a man died from his injuries.

In Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv district, an apartment building was damaged by enemy shelling," the message reads.

