Russians can carry out pinpoint missile strikes on Ukraine or attack in several waves, - OC "South"

The threat of missile strikes on Ukraine remains very high. But it may not necessarily be a massive strike, the Russians may resort to point strikes or wave attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the enemy ship group on combat duty in the Black Sea continues to remain unchanged.

"These are 15 enemy ships, among which there are 5 missile carriers equipped with up to 32 Kalibr missiles. There are also submarines among these carriers," Humeniuk said.

She also reminded that it is quite difficult for Ukrainian air defense forces to detect missile launches from underwater carriers.

"That's why the threat remains very high. Let's note that such several missiles has not been recorded in the Black Sea for a long time, they have not fired so many missiles for a long time," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the activity of the aviation of the Russian troops is now being observed.

"Given that the enemy is looking for new tactics to use missile strikes, it may not necessarily be a massive strike. It is also possible pointwise, and maybe several waves. But such readiness indicates a high threat and we must be very vigilant," Humeniuk notes.

She also added that the storm at sea remains moderate, which allows the enemy to launch missiles.

