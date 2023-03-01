SSU detained FSS agent in Mykolaiv who was spying on foreign weapons bases

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service exposed another Russian agent as a result of a special operation in the Mykolaiv region. He turned out to be a local tactical training instructor of one of the public organizations.

As noted, under the cover of training of Ukrainian defenders, he collected intelligence about the deployment of units of the Defense Forces in the territory of the southern region.

First of all, he was tasked by the Russian special services with the task of discovering the bases of foreign weapons and warehouses with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To gather information, he used an active Ukrainian military serviceman "in the dark" and passed the obtained information to a representative of the FSS.

Intelligence information was needed by the occupiers to carry out targeted missile strikes on the military facilities of our state.

However, SSU counter-intelligence agents worked ahead of time - timely exposed the Russian agent, detained him, and thereby prevented the transfer of defense information to the enemy.

According to the investigation, the traitor went to the FSS on his own initiative and offered his help in the war against Ukraine.

He used an anonymous messenger to communicate with the enemy.

During searches of the suspect's place of residence, law enforcement officers found:

▪️ a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with the aggressor;

▪️ weapons and ammunition.

The removed means of injury have been sent for examination.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have informed the suspect of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.