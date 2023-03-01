Stoltenberg on forceful return of Crimea: Ukraine will decide what conditions are acceptable for it

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about Ukraine’s return of Crimea by force, noting that the war must end at the negotiating table, and Ukraine itself will decide what conditions are acceptable for it.

The Secretary-General of NATO said this in an interview with LRT, Censor.NET reports.

Yes, Stoltenberg was asked: "Both the Alliance and you emphasize that Ukraine must return to internationally recognized borders. Does this mean that Ukraine must return Crimea by force?"

The NATO Secretary General noted that the war must end at the negotiating table, and Ukraine must determine for itself what conditions are acceptable for it.

"Ultimately, the war must end at the negotiating table, and then the Ukrainians must decide what the terms of the negotiations are and what they can adopt. Our task is to support Ukraine because we know that what happens at the negotiating table is inseparable from what happens on the battlefield. If we want a peaceful solution for Ukraine, the best way to achieve this is to provide military support. Then Ukraine itself will decide what conditions are acceptable for it," Stoltenberg concluded.

