Moldova has denied Russian Federation’s claims that Ukraine is allegedly preparing radioactive provocation near Transnistria

The authorities of Moldova deny the words of the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, that Ukraine is allegedly preparing provocations near Transnistria "using radioactive materials."

The relevant message was published in the Moldovan government Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to NewsMaker.

"State institutions are monitoring the situation and do not confirm the information disseminated by the Russian side," the message reads.

The authorities also urged citizens to remain calm and follow Moldovan's official sources of information.

Earlier on March 1, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine is preparing a provocation near Transnistria "to accuse the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on radioactively dangerous objects, which could lead to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area."