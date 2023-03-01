Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation’s fake news regarding "Ukraine’s preparation of radioactive provocation near Transnistria: "Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the information about the "radioactive provocation" in Transnistria, allegedly prepared by Ukraine, is a fake.

This was announced on Twitter by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleр Nikolenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's claim that Ukraine received radiological material for "provocation" is fake news. Ukraine strictly adheres to the principle of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Don't be fooled by the Russian propaganda textbook. Russians often accuse others of what they are planning," he said.

We will remind, on March 1, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine is preparing a provocation near Transnistria "to accuse the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate strikes on radioactively dangerous objects, which could lead to the leakage of radioactive substances and contamination of the area".

The authorities of Moldova denied this information.

