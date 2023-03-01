Stoltenberg: New steps to support Ukraine will be agreed at NATO summit in summer

At the summer summit in Vilnius, NATO member countries can agree on new steps to support Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He believes that the meeting in Vilnius will demonstrate the unity of NATO in supporting Ukraine.

"I hope that we will agree on new steps and measures, on long-term support for Ukraine, on the expansion of our partnership with the Alliance," the NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg also hopes the allies will agree on new regional security plans, a new force model, and increased defense investment.

"So far, no decisions have been made, but I think that the threshold of 2% of gross domestic product should not be a ceiling, but a floor, minimum defense spending," he added.

The NATO Secretary General also recalled that he had invited the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to participate in the summit.

"I firmly believe that this will be a strong sign of our solidarity, the support that allies provide to Ukraine, and I hope that Mr. Zelensky will be able to attend. Of course, it will depend on the situation in Ukraine, which is still in the midst of a war," he added.