Ministry of Defense showed new level of financial support for military compared to 2022. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense has published consolidated tables of the average level of financial support of military personnel since March 2023.

Relevant data was published on the website of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The table is divided into two parts: the left part shows the level in 2022, the right part shows the level in 2023.

So, last year, a rifleman in the Ground Forces received a little more than 40,000UAH in the rear, if he was directly involved in hostilities - 113,000 UAH. From March 2023, such a serviceman will receive:

20,500 UAH if he is not included in the army groups and does not perform combat missions;

50,500 UAH if performing combat (special) tasks;

120,500 UAH if he directly participates in hostilities.

Fighters in SOF earn slightly more on average than others; they are followed by paratroopers, marines, soldiers of mountain assault units; the troika is rounded off by the personnel of the Ground Forces.