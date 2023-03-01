Decision to withdraw troops from Bakhmut has not yet been made, - Cherevaty
The command of the Armed Forces did not make a decision to withdraw troops from Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in a comment on CNN, Censor.NET reports.
"If we see that the threat to our personnel and our operational situation is greater than the need to hold the territory, we do it (withdraw troops), but we do it in an organized manner, without panic," he said.
"Only the command sees how necessary such a thing is in this situation. And then at a meeting of the Staff, a corresponding decision is made. I can say that there is no such decision now," Cherevaty added.
