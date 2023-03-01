Withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria depends on success of Armed Forces of Ukraine in war with Russia, - Ambassador of Moldova Kiver

The Transnistrian conflict must be resolved through negotiations.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova to Ukraine Valeriu Kiver.

"Russia took political commitments to withdraw its troops. Of course, they were not fulfilled," the diplomat said.

The Transnistrian conflict should be resolved through negotiations, Kiver added.

Watch more: Soldier of 72nd SMB destroys two invaders in shooting battle. VIDEO

"Currently, these are more political declarations and the desire to draw attention to the situation in the region, which is not completely calm," the ambassador noted.

How this issue will be resolved depends to a large extent on Ukraine's success on the battlefield, he is sure.

"Thanks to the courage of Ukraine, we can hope that this process will go quite quickly in the near future," Kiver concluded.