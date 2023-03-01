Losses of Russian Federation in Ukraine - record after Second World War, - American Center for Strategic and International Studies. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine exceed its total losses in all armed conflicts since 1945 - after the end of the Second World War.

This is stated in the report of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to experts, Russia's total losses in Ukraine of killed and wounded amount to 200,000 to 250,000 people. This figure includes the Russian army, mercenaries of various PMC, in particular "Wagner", fighters of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

It is noted that the Soviet Union suffered the greatest losses after the end of the Second World War in Afghanistan - 14-16 thousand. In Chechnya, Russian losses range from 12 to 25 thousand. Between 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Donbas, about 6,000-7,000 Russian soldiers died.

In addition, analysts emphasize that the rate of losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine significantly exceeds the rate of losses in previous conflicts. Thus, during the first year of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Russia lost an average of 5,000 to 5,800 soldiers per month.

For comparison: in Chechnya, this figure ranged from 95 to 185 soldiers, and in Afghanistan - from 130 to 145 soldiers per month.

CSIS notes that one of Russia's key miscalculations is the support of the population. Moscow believed that Ukrainians would not support the current government and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In turn, the success of Ukraine is connected with military innovations, in particular with the use of drones, modern communication systems and weapons, as well as data obtained from civilians.