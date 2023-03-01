Russian artillery shelled Chornobaivka and Zmiivka in Kherson region: one-year-old boy and two men were wounded

Russian artillery shelled Chornobaivka in the Kherson region, a one-year-old boy was injured. In addition, two people were wounded in the village of Zmiivka as a result of enemy shelling.

This was announced on Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Government, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian artillery has just hit Chornobaivka. A one-year-old boy was wounded by enemy fire," the message reads.

The RMA noted that now the ambulance is taking the baby to the hospital so that doctors can save his life. The boy is in moderate condition, his ears and face were injured by shards of glass.

Also, a 54-year-old local resident and a 34-year-old volunteer from Kryvy Rih were injured in another attack by Russian invaders in the village of Zmiivka, Kherson region, the RMA press service reports.

Read more: As result of war in Ukraine, more than 8,100 civilians died, including more than 450 children, - UN

According to RMA, a local resident received a shrapnel wound to the foot, and the volunteer suffered serious injuries.

"The man who came to help people who live under constant shelling, himself came under heavy enemy fire. He received shrapnel wounds to his arm with partial amputation of his forearm, complex fractures of his arm and leg," the regional administration said.

The injured were taken to the Beryslav hospital. Doctors provide them with the necessary assistance.